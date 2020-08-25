REGINA -- The Massage Therapist Association of Saskatchewan said it's among three organizations who are calling for the government to regulate massage therapists in the province.

The association said on Tuesday the change would help provide re-assurance to the public.

"Everybody would be working under the same competency base and it would certainly give the public the reassurance that we do have education, we do have bylaws, standards and practices, codes of ethics, etcetera," said Lori Green with the Massage Therapists Association of Saskatchewan.

In Saskatchewan, the profession of massage therapy is not regulated under a provincial government body.

Three associations provide registered massage therapists (RMTs) with membership qualifications. None of those three associations fall under one governing body.

Green said her organization has been calling for a Saskatchewan College of Massage Therapists to be established for 17 years.

RMTs are regulated in five Canadian provinces, which include Ontario, British Columbia, P.E.I, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We think it's important (for regulation) as massage therapy has moved more into mainstay health modality that people can expect that they're being treated by someone who has the education and the therapeutic knowledge to treat effectively and know when not to treat," Green said.

Mandy Bishop is an RMT and the owner of massage clinic, Mandala Massage.

Bishop has also worked as a massage therapist in B.C., a province that does regulate the profession.

She said it's in everyone's interest to have massage therapists regulated.

"From a client's perspective, it would be easier for them to determine that they're safe in choosing a massage therapist and that they will get appropriate and adequate treatment," Bishop said. "We also want to make sure that we are viewed in the light of being true paramedical providers."

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Health for an on-camera interview regarding its stance on regulation for the profession of massage therapy.

Instead, the ministry responded with a statement.

It said previous proposals have been put forward to regulate massage therapists, but there was no consensus for regulation.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Health asked the associations to work together on a revised proposal and to engage their respective members to determine their level of support for regulation of the profession," it said.