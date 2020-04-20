REGINA -- The Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan RCMP expressed their condolences after an RCMP officer was killed in a mass shooting in Nova Scotia this weekend.

Const. Heidi Stevenson died while responding to the shooting on Sunday morning. At least 19 people, plus the shooter, were killed in the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

In a tweet, the Regina Police Service said Stevenson made the “ultimate sacrifice while responding to the call.

We are now learning more about the extent of the tragedy in Nova Scotia. The identity of one victim is known: RCMP Cst. Heidi Stevenson making the ultimate sacrifice. But there are more victims and so many Nova Scotia families devastated today. Prayers to all. #Portapique — Regina Police (@reginapolice) April 19, 2020

“Words can never adequately express the sorrow we feel with the loss of a fellow police officer and the numerous other victims in the tragedy that unfolded this weekend in Nova Scotia,” Chief Evan Bray tweeted on Sunday.

Words can never adequately express the sorrow we feel with the loss of a fellow police officer and the numerous other victims in the tragedy that unfolded this weekend in Nova Scotia. On behalf of our @reginapolice family, condolences to the families and friends of all involved. https://t.co/HePudno02u — Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) April 20, 2020

“We share in your grief with the loss of one of our own,” the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a post on social media.

We mourn the tragic loss of so many in Nova Scotia & send our deepest condolences to everyone affected by these senseless acts. We share in your grief with the loss of one of our own. The Saskatchewan RCMP family will never forget the sacrifice of @rcmpns Cst. Heidi Stevenson. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) April 19, 2020

Premier Scott Moe also took to Twitter to share his grief over the deaths.

Our hearts go out to the people of Nova Scotia and the families and friends of veteran RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson and of all of the victims of last night’s mass shooting.



Saskatchewan is with you at this difficult time. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 19, 2020

