Sask. police forces, premier offer condolences after N.S. mass shooting
Police block the highway in Debert, N.S. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
REGINA -- The Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan RCMP expressed their condolences after an RCMP officer was killed in a mass shooting in Nova Scotia this weekend.
Const. Heidi Stevenson died while responding to the shooting on Sunday morning. At least 19 people, plus the shooter, were killed in the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
In a tweet, the Regina Police Service said Stevenson made the “ultimate sacrifice while responding to the call.
“Words can never adequately express the sorrow we feel with the loss of a fellow police officer and the numerous other victims in the tragedy that unfolded this weekend in Nova Scotia,” Chief Evan Bray tweeted on Sunday.
“We share in your grief with the loss of one of our own,” the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a post on social media.
Premier Scott Moe also took to Twitter to share his grief over the deaths.
“Saskatchewan is with you in this difficult time,” he said.