REGINA -- The Regina Catholic School Division and Regina Public Schools have cancelled paratransit buses again on Wednesday as extreme cold continues to blanket Saskatchewan.

All other buses are running normally, the two school boards say.

Classes will continue as scheduled as well. Drivers are asked to keep a special eye out for students, who may be wearing hoods or hats while walking to school.

The city of Regina is under an extreme cold warning, with wind chills making it feel like -40 to -45 C due to a cold, Arctic air.