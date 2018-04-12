

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating after a potential threat at F.W. Johnson Collegiate on Thursday morning. The school was put into secure-the-building mode and it has since been lifted.

Police say they received reports of a student threatening other students with a gun. According to police, the 15-year-old student who made the threats was not at the school.

The school was placed into secure-the-building mode around 10:10 a.m. Police say officers went to the suspect’s home, where he was arrested. According to police, there were no guns at the home.

The secure-the-building mode was lifted around 11:15 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.