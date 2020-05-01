Seven players from Sask. schools taken in CFL Draft
University of Regina offensive lineman Theren Churchill was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Argonauts, in the 2020 CFL Draft. (Source: U of R Rams/Piper Sports Photography)
REGINA -- Seven players from Saskatchewan schools were drafted in the CFL Draft on Thursday night.
The University of Saskatchewan had the most players selected in the draft, with five.
Offensive lineman Mattland Riley was selected seventh overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Husky defensive lineman Nicholas Dhielly, hailing from Regina, was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fifth round.
Samuel Baker, a wide receiver from Esterhazy, was taken by the Toronto Argonauts in the sixth round.
Offensive lineman Nicholas Summach, the hometown Saskatoon product, was taken in the seventh round by the Edmonton Eskimos.
The final Husky off the board, running back Colton Klassen went off the board in the eighth round, selected by the Montreal Alouettes.
The University of Regina Rams also had a pair of offensive lineman taken in the draft.
Theren Churchill was selected ninth overall by Toronto.
Andrew Becker was taken by Montreal in the sixth round.