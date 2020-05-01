REGINA -- Seven players from Saskatchewan schools were drafted in the CFL Draft on Thursday night.

The University of Saskatchewan had the most players selected in the draft, with five.

Offensive lineman Mattland Riley was selected seventh overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Husky defensive lineman Nicholas Dhielly, hailing from Regina, was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fifth round.

The team has selected defensive lineman Nicholas Dheilly with the 46th pick in the 2020 #CFLDraft. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/XmOxQU1yGF — Wpg_BlueBombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) May 1, 2020

Samuel Baker, a wide receiver from Esterhazy, was taken by the Toronto Argonauts in the sixth round.

Offensive lineman Nicholas Summach, the hometown Saskatoon product, was taken in the seventh round by the Edmonton Eskimos.

With the 57th overall pick, in the seventh round of the 2020 #CFLDraft, the Edmonton Eskimos have selected OL Nicholas Summach, Saskatchewan. Welcome to the Green and Gold! pic.twitter.com/66VpwFyxDg — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) May 1, 2020

The final Husky off the board, running back Colton Klassen went off the board in the eighth round, selected by the Montreal Alouettes.

We're wrapping up the 2020 #CFLDraft with Colton Klassen, running back from University of Saskatchewan, selected in 69th position as our last and final pick of the night! #Montréals #CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Uy8WAwU8Ws — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 1, 2020

The University of Regina Rams also had a pair of offensive lineman taken in the draft.

Theren Churchill was selected ninth overall by Toronto.

Andrew Becker was taken by Montreal in the sixth round.