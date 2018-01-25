

CTV Regina





The nightmare of falling ill while travelling overseas has turned into reality for a Melfort woman who fell into a coma while working in China.

Now, Alicia Garlock’s family is trying to help her from a world away. Her brother Travis just returned froom Chengdu, China after visiting his sister.

Alicia has been teaching in the area since September. Two weeks ago, she was rushed to hospital to have surgery on her lungs.

“At that point, she had a 50-50 chance of living,” Travis said.

Since then, Alicia’s condition has improved slightly. But, she’s currently in a medically-induced coma in the intensive care unit at a Chinese hospital. Doctors are still trying to determine exactly what made her sick.

“She contracted a virus that they still can’t even say what it is,” Travis said.

Travis travelled to China as quickly as he could be with his sister. He was met with a much different healthcare system than the Garlocks are used to in Saskatchewan.

“If you’re in Canada, you can sit in the room, you hold your sister’s hand,” he said. “In China, you can’t. They allow two people 30 minutes a day. That’s all you get.”

Another difference is the cost of healthcare. Alicia’s medical bill is already totaling around $50,000. She has insurance coverage through her work, but it might not be enough. Insurance companies say coverage is specific to each individual and their plan.

The federal government’s website says provincial or territorial health plans only cover part, if any, of medical expenses outside of Canada. The money will also not be paid up front.

The Garlock family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Alicia’s recovery.

“I never thought I’d have to do anything like this,” Travis said. “Everyone sees a GoFundMe page or something like that and you never think it’s going to happen to you. The amount of support we’re getting is just phenomenal.”

Travis and Alicia’s mother has stayed in China, while their father is working to find a way to get her back to Canada safely. For now, the future isn’t clear.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Cole Davenport