SkipTheDishes is suspending the cash payment option for all orders as a precaution to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19.

Customers alsohave the option of requesting contactless delivery orders, the food-delivery service told CTV News in a statement.Restaurant partners have been advised to seal all takeout bags to limit exposure and unnecessary contact.

“We are committed to the health and safety of all users in our network,” a SkipTheDishes spokesperson said. “With the ongoing news of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada, SkipTheDishes is taking additional precautions across our network in addition to the recommendations and guidelines set out by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Canada.”

Uber Eats is also reminding customers they can request orders be left on doorsteps by leaving notes for delivery people at the door or in the lobby/reception area.

“We’re simultaneously at work on new product features to make this process even smoother, which we hope will be helpful to everyone on the platform in the coming weeks” Uber Eats said in a statement.

The companyalso said it will compensate its drivers or delivery people who are diagnosed with the coronavirus, placed in quarantineor asked to self-isolate at the direction of the public health authority.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, there were 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.