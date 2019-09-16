Tim Hortons is hoping to put smiles on faces, and promote conversations about mental health, with the annual Smile Cookie campaign.

For the second straight year, proceeds from Tim Hortons Smile Cookies sales are benefitting the UnderstandUs in Regina.

The local charity focuses on starting conversations about mental health with youth in the province.

Last year, the Smile Cookie campaign raised more than $100,000 in Regina — a Saskatchewan record.

“It was overwhelming support from the community of Regina,” Meghan Doyle with Tim Hortons told CTV Morning Live on Monday.

After the success of the 2018 campaign, Tim Hortons has partnered with the UnderstandUs for 2019 and 2020.

“It just allowed us to grow so much in the last year and just keep doing what we’re doing,” UnderstandUs founder Jim Demeray said.

The funds went towards youth mental health education, online resources and classroom resources.

The group set a Saskatchewan record last year, and this year wants to take on cookie sales in Winnipeg.

“They might have us in population, but we have them in kindness,” Demeray said.

Winnipeg raised $148,000 last year. Demeray has a goal of $150,000 for the UnderstandUs this year.

Demeray says the money will help expand the group’s university program, along with sharing its message with communities all across the province.

Tim Hortons donates the full $1 from every cookie sold to local communities across the country. Cookies are available now and will last until Sunday.