REGINA -- Chiefs from Treaty 4 presented star blankets to National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, Winnipeg Jets Executive Chairman and Governor Mark Chipman and Calgary Flames president and CEO John Bean during a Heritage Classic Legacy Luncheon on Friday.

"I was aware that there was going to be a ceremony, but I was overwhelmed by the ceremony, and the blanket is magnificent,” Bettman said.

"It was just really cool. It was such a wonderful welcoming, and to be a part of it with the league and the flames, it was just something that was very unexpected and really moving frankly,” Chipman said,

The Flames are based in Treaty 7 territory, while the Jets play in Treaty 1, so Treaty 4 chiefs took advantage of the Heritage Classic being played on neutral treaty ground.

Each blanket was also unique to the colours of each team and the NHL.

The Heritage Classic goes on Saturday, October 26, and is the first time the NHL has held a regular season game in a neutral stadium in Canada.