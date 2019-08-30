

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Saskatchewan says the Supreme Court of Canada has denied the province's request to delay its appeal hearing over the carbon tax.

The province says the Supreme Court recently issued an order stating the hearing remain tentatively set for Jan.14.

The government had asked for more time and expected a delay could mean a hearing next spring.

It argued a delay would allow for better co-ordination of challenges coming from other provinces such as Ontario.

Ottawa opposed a delay and suggested the hearing should take place in a timely manner to provide certainty for households and businesses.

Meanwhile, a provincial spokesman says Saskatchewan respects Prince Edward Island's decision to withdraw from the case.

Before any appeal hearing, Canadians will vote in October's federal election. Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer is campaigning on a promise to scrap the carbon tax if his party is elected and he becomes prime minister.

A spokeswoman for federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says politicians should stop wasting taxpayer dollars to fight climate action in court.

"A price on pollution is one of the most effective and affordable tools that we have to tackle climate change, and one that will leave the vast majority of families better off," press secretary Sabrina Kim said in an emailed statement Friday.