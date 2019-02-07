

CTV Regina





The City of Swift Current and Safe Places announced an outdoor skating rink will be named after child-advocate Sheldon Kennedy.

Kennedy was in Swift Current to open up the Sheldon Kennedy Youth Outdoor Classic, a part of the 2019 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada festivities.

"I feel a lot of gratitude and what a full circle moment really," Kennedy said. "I believe what it really resembles is a place kids can come and be kids and I think that is critical. I just feel very honoured and very humbled.

He has been a long-time children’s advocate after going public about being the victim of sexual abuse from his coach as a member of the Swift Current Broncos.

Kennedy said about three years ago was a turning point for him when he returned to Swift Current to launch a movie about his life.

"It was kind of a place and time when it was about forgiveness and forgiving ourselves and say 'hey, you know what, instead of having this Swift Current being known for Graham James-Sheldon Kennedy, let's make it into something positive and be leaders in the area of child abuse,' hence Safe Places," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Safe Places now gives adults and children in the community the tools and knowledge to understand issues relating to child abuse.