REGINA -- A Saskatchewan artist has made it onto one of the most prestigious playlists in entertainment.

Regina singer-songwriter Andy Shauf’s 2020 tune “Neon Skyline” is featured on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

The title track from his latest album “The Neon Skyline” joins others from artists like Bob Marley, J. Cole, Childish Gambino and Sheryl Crow.