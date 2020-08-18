REGINA -- A Saskatchewan artist has made it onto one of the most prestigious playlists in entertainment.

Regina singer-songwriter Andy Shauf’s 2020 tune “Neon Skyline” is featured on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist.

The title track from his latest album “The Neon Skyline” joins others from artists like Bob Marley, J. Cole, Childish Gambino and Sheryl Crow.