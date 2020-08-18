Advertisement
This Sask. artist was featured on Obama's Summer playlist
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:06AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:49AM CST
Source: @andyshauf
REGINA -- A Saskatchewan artist has made it onto one of the most prestigious playlists in entertainment.
Regina singer-songwriter Andy Shauf’s 2020 tune “Neon Skyline” is featured on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist.
The title track from his latest album “The Neon Skyline” joins others from artists like Bob Marley, J. Cole, Childish Gambino and Sheryl Crow.