Two children and a man were taken to hospital after a house fire on the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene around noon on Tuesday. The blaze did significant damage to the inside of the home.

According to Regina fire, the children were taken to hospital for precautionary measures, the man suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his hands.

Seventh Avenue was blocked off from Lewvan to McIntosh Street while crews fought the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.