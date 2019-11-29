REGINA -- 'They were not to be separated': Two cats with strong bond show the lengths one will go for friendship

The Regina Humane Society has become the home of two male cats who are best friends named Romeo and Adonis, but their journey to the shelter almost tore the inseparable pair apart.

Child, two adults killed in crash near Regina; three youths remain in serious to critical condition

A seven-year-old girl along with her aunt and grandfather have died following a collision on Highway 10, northeast of Balgonie.

500 union members at Regina nursing home served reorganization notice

Five-hundred unionized staff members at Pioneer Village have been served notice of workplace reorganization.

New tenants to move into old Conexus buildings in Regina, Cupar and Young

Conexus Credit Union says it has found new tenants to move into four vacant buildings in the province.

Direct flights to Phoenix, Orlando returning to Regina airport in 2020

The Regina International Airport says it will be offering direct flights to Phoenix and Orlando early next year.

