Tornado and thunderstorm warnings ended after wild Monday weather in Sask.
Lightning during a storm in Regina on July 1, 2019 (Darrell Romuld / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 5:30PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 8:39AM CST
Tornado and thunderstorm warnings have ended across the province after some wild weather moved through Saskatchewan on Monday.
The weather agency says there is a storm moving through southern Saskatchewan. The storm has moved east throughout the afternoon.
A tornado warning for Spring Valley and Cardross ended around 6 p.m., and extended to Wilcox shortly after. The warning moved through Rouleau before it was cancelled shortly after 7 p.m.
Anyone who sees threatening weather should take cover immediately.
There are also many thunderstorm warnings in place in a large portion of southern Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Roughriders game was delayed by lightning on Monday night.