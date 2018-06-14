(the “Rules”)

1. The VIP Experience contest (the “Contest”), starts at 7:00 a.m. Central Time ("CT") on May 30, 2018 and closes on October 21, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Limit of one (1) Prize per household.

2. The Contest sponsors are Bell Media Inc. and Loblaws Inc. (“Wholesale Club ”) (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).

3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan, Canada and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of any of the Contest Sponsors, their respective agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter.

4. TO ENTER the Contest during the Contest Period:

a. In person: Visit any one of the participating Wholesale Club store locations listed in the attached Schedule A (each, a “Store Location”) during normal business hours and complete the official entry ballot (the “Ballot”). If you fully complete the Ballot and submit it at a participating Store Location during the Contest Period, you will be eligible to receive one (1) entry (the “Ballot Entry”) into the Contest. Ballot Entries will be rejected if the Ballot is not fully completed and submitted during the Contest Period. All Ballot Entries must include your first and last name, address and ten-digit daytime telephone number; OR

b. By email: Send an email to CTVSaskatooncontests@bellmedia.ca with VIP in the subject line and your name, address, age, ten-digit day telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email as well as the name of one of the Store Locations listed in the attached Schedule A (the “Email Entry”). Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Ballot Entries and Email Entries shall be collectively referred to as “Entries” and each, an “Entry”. Limit of one (1) Entry per individual per day during the Contest Period. Entrants can only enter at one (1) Store Location per day. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void.

5. Prizes - There is a total of eighteen (18) prizes (each, a “Prize”) available to be won, nine (9) Prizes for the North Store Locations and nine (9) Prizes for the South Store Locations (as defined in Schedule A). Each Prize consists of two (2) tickets for admission to a Saskatchewan Roughriders home game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, SK and two (2) vouchers for admission to pre-game opportunities on-field prior to the same home game. The approximate retail value of each Prize is one hundred fifty dollars ($150.00) CAD. The vouchers have no retail value. Each ticket is subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer and seat selection is at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion. The applicable home game for each Prize shall be determined in accordance with the following table (the “Table”) which sets out the applicable home game for each draw date (the “Draw Dates”):

Draw Date Game Date

June 11, 2018 June 15, 2018

June 25, 2018 June 30, 2018

June 29, 2018 July 5, 2018

July 23, 2018 July 28, 2018

August 13, 2018 August 19, 2018

August 27, 2018 September 2, 2018

September 10, 2018 September 15, 2018

October 1, 2018 October 8, 2018

October 22, 2018 October 27, 2018

6. The Prizes must be accepted as awarded. The Prizes may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any components of a Prize are unavailable. Each Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

7. On each Draw Date set out in the Table, at approximately 10:00 a.m. CT, a random draw will be performed by Wholesale Club at each Store Location from among all Entries received at each Store Location up to the point of the applicable draw. The first selected entrant in each such draw will be deemed a selected entrant (each, a “Selected Entrant”). The odds of becoming a Selected Entrant will depend on the number of Entries received at each Store Location up to the point of the applicable draw. Entries received will be carried over from one draw to the next. Next, on each Draw Date, each Selected Entrant’s selected Entry (each, a “Selected Entry”) will be forwarded to CTV Saskatoon and: (i) all the Selected Entries received from the North Store Locations (see Schedule A for details) will be placed together and a CTV Saskatoon representative will select one (1) Selected Entrant from among such Selected Entries who will be deemed a potential Prize winner; (ii) all the Selected Entries received from the South Store Locations (see Schedule A for details) will be placed together and a CTV Saskatoon representative will select one (1) Selected Entrant from among such Selected Entries who will be deemed a potential Prize winner. The odds of winning a Prize from among the Selected Entrants associated with the North Store Locations will be no worse than 1 in 2. The odds of winning a Prize from among the Selected Entrants associated with the South Store Locations will be no worse than 1 in 3.

8. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact each potential Prize winner by telephone within one (1) business day after the applicable Draw Date. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within one (1) business day after the applicable Draw Date, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion (in which case the provisions and procedures specified herein relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied, with the necessary amendments). Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

9. In order to be declared a Prize winner, each potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded a Prize, each potential Prize winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish and disseminate his/her name, city of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the applicable Prize, accepts the applicable Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the applicable Prize. In the event that a potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsors shall have the right to disqualify such potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard.

10. By entering this Contest the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

11. All Entries become property of Contest Sponsors who assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the names of the Prize winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error. Entry materials-data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsors reserve their right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest including canceling any method of entry, and select a winner from previously received eligible Entries. Contest Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site, where applicable.

12. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. - CTV Saskatoon at 216 1st Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3W3.

13. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

14. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Schedule A

STORES LOCATIONS

South Regina/South store locations (the “South Store Locations”)

Wholesale Club (Regina) 921 Broad Street, Regina, SK, S4R 8G9

Wholesale Club (Weyburn) 115 Souris Avenue NW, Weyburn, SK, S4H 3N6

Wholesale Club (Swift Current) 1501 North Service Road E., Swift Current, SK, S69 4X7

North Saskatoon/North store locations (the “North Store Locations”)

Wholesale Club (Saskatoon) 2105-8th Street East, Saskatoon, SK, S4H 0T8

Wholesale Club (Prince Albert) 4050 2nd Avenue West, Prince Albert, SK, S6W 1A2