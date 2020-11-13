REGINA -- Saskatchewan has extended the mask mandate to include Saskatchewan communities with a population of more than 5,000 — and smaller neighbouring communities — as part of a list of new COVID-19 restrictions.

The province has also put a curfew on alcohol sales at 10 p.m. which will last for the next 28 days. It's also recommended that all schools move to level three of the back to school plan.

The province has also updated the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan with changes for fitness facilities and hookah services.

These changes are effective Monday, Nov. 16, for 28 days.

At 11:30 a.m. newly appointed Health Minister Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab will announce new provincial restriction. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

MANDATORY MASKING

Saskatchewan’s mandatory mask order for indoor public spaces has been extended to include all communities with populations of 5,000 or greater.

The order also includes the censuses metropolitan area, situated around the urban centres of Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, even if their populations are less than 5,000 residents. The province said these communities are being included due to their proximity to the urban centres and high rate of retail, workplace and service integration.

A list of the 59 communities that fall under the mandatory mask order can be found on the government’s website.

“Health officials continue to strongly recommend all residents wear a non-medical mask anywhere outside the home as an additional measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19,” the province said in a release.

Masks were previously mandatory solely in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

SAFE SCHOOLS

The province is also recommending school divisions reducing in-class learning for some high schools.

High schools with 600 or more will be moving to level three of the province’s Safe School’s plan.

ALCOHOL SALES CURFEW

A curfew will be put into effect for all restaurants and licensed establishments.

Businesses will be required to stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. and consumption must end by 11 p.m.

The province said there are no exceptions for private events or outdoor serving spaces.

FITNESS ACTIVITIES, HOOKAH

All aerobic group fitness activities, such as spin classes, class circuit training and aquasizing, will now be limited to a maximum of eight people.

As per previous guidelines, these activities are also only permitted if participants can be spaced out by three metres.

Hookah and waterpipe services are now not allowed. The province said if these locations are also licensed establishments or restaurants, they can continue operating in that capacity.

More to come....