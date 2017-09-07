The union representing workers at the Evraz steel plant in Regina has reached a tentative deal with the company, averting a strike.

In a post on its website Thursday, the United Steelworkers Local 5890 thanked its members for their support and patience over the past 16 months.

“The Bargaining Committee fully supports this contract,” the union said. “Please attend your regularly scheduled shifts. The strike has been averted.”

Workers were set to go on strike Friday at 6 a.m. after mediation broke down last month.

Ratification votes are scheduled for next Wednesday at the Italian Club at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The United Steelworkers Local 6673 in Calgary also announced Thursday that it has reached a tentative deal with Evraz.