REGINA -- To mark the end of one of the busiest construction seasons in memory, the Regina Bypass will be open to the public on Oct. 29.

Over the four year construction period, the Regina Bypass has a final price tag of $1.8 billion.

Along with the provinces biggest ever infrastructure project, construction is wrapping up in Regina’s downtown.

The Victoria Avenue Beautification Project is nearing the end of phase one, which included work between Albert Street and Cornwall Street. Phase two of the project is expected to be completed next year.

The process of filling the hole at Victoria Avenue and Albert Street is now complete. Sidewalks are open and fence installation is expected to take place.

Construction on Ring Road in expected to wrap up in the next week.

As cold weather begins to set in, the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure announced the completion of a number of construction projects across Saskatchewan.

The province made mention of a number of safety improvements installed at Highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale, as well as the completion of passing lane projects on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw and Highway 7 west of Rosetown.

“So far this construction season, more than 1,000 km of improvements have been made including about 400 km of upgrades and repaving, as well as more than 600 km of seals and medium treatments which improve the surface and keep water out,” The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure said in a release.