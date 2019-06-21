

CTV Regina





The City of Regina says crews are ready to start backfilling the Capital Pointe hole.

Work will begin on the site on Tuesday.

Along with filling the hole, the contractor will remove shoring components and restore public access to roads and sidewalks in the area.

The City awarded the contract to CBS Contracting Ltd. for $2.6 million, along with a contingency of $390,000. The cost to restore the site will be billed to the property owner, Westgate Properties, Ltd. Any expenses will be added to Westgate’s outstanding property tax account, the city says.

Work on the site is scheduled to be complete by October. Construction is scheduled for Monday to Friday, but there may be some weekend work. Trucks will haul dirt into the site between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., and crews will work in the site compacting the soil during the day.

There won’t be any large trucks or equipment in the area during peak traffic hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Flag personnel will be at the site directing traffic. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes during the evenings once work begins on Monday.

Sidewalks will stay closed until work is complete in the fall.