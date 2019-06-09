

CTV Regina





Preliminary construction work is underway to prepare for the filling of Capital Pointe.

Construction crews were on scene, removing barricades and sidewalk cover from the site on Sunday.

A crew member told CTV News that work is being done to increase safety around the site at the corner of Albert St. and Victoria Ave. prior to the main project.

The main fill-in operation is expected to begin once the preliminary work is complete. A section of Victoria Ave. will be closed while work is underway.

The city estimates the project will take until October.