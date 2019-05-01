

It was a Regina staple that could be seen for miles around. The landmark was to live on through the Capital Pointe project, but the Plains Hotel weather vane hasn’t been seen in years.

The weather vane was built in 1962 and sat on the roof of the hotel. It was a unique detail, and predicted weather with flashing colours.

“The blue lights were for clear temperature, orange was unsettled, green was precipitation," Larry Bird, former operator of the weather vane said.

In 2010 the historic hotel was torn down, and the weather vane was put into storage to one day become part of the Capital Pointe development. The developers hired Prairie Sign to store the vane.

Today, the only piece remaining in the shop is the very top of the tower.

Prairie Sign declined an interview, but said new managers took over the company and the weather vane was moved around several times.

According to Ken Devine, owner of Electra Sign in Winnipeg, the rest of the weather vane is now stored on a farm near Regina.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay.