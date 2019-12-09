REGINA -- City councillors have a long night ahead of them on Monday discussing the proposed city budget for 2020.

Regina’s budget for next year includes gross expenditures of $472,203,000 and a net property tax levy of $261,413,000. It will also include a proposed mill rate of 8.34161, resulting in a 3.25 per cent increase for all programs and services.

The city has proposed a mill rate increase of 2.75 per cent, plus half a per cent for the Recreation Infrastructure Program, for a total increase of 3.25 per cent. This would result in an additional $5.60 per month in city taxes to homeowners with an assessed home value of over $350,000.

Police budget

After being sent back to the drawing board by council, the Regina Board of Police Commissioners has a new operating budget proposal for 2020.

The 2020 Regina Police Service Operating and Capital Budget proposal includes estimated gross operating expenditures of $96,028,900, with revenues of $10,399,600.

This results in a Net Operating Budget of $85,629,300, up $3,125,000 or 3.79 per cent from the 2019 budget.

This budget includes room for the addition of four frontline constable positions, and six civilian positions.

Making a splash

The city is also proposing funding for the upkeep and construction of public pools throughout Regina.

The re-construction of Maple Leaf Pool will begin in 2020 and would be fully funded through a one-time Gas Tax grant of $4.5 million.

Wascana Pool will also be getting an upgrade beginning in 2020, set to BE finished in 2021. The City plans on borrowing $10.5 million in 2020 and 2021 for this project. The city will pay off the debt plus interest, with payments of $732,000 each year over the next 20 years.

The city will also be investing $4.4 million over the next ten years for the upkeep of Dewdney Pool, Massey Pool and Regent Pool.

Ring Road rail relocation

Council will also be looking into moving the railroad tracks that cross Ring Road between Winnipeg St. and McDonald St.

The proposal states the city would provide $1 million in 2020 and 2021 to fund a preliminary design and staff members for a project team. This project is also contingent on cooperation from CN Rail and CP Rail.

The proposed budget also includes recommendations to fund the Provincial Capital Commission, Economic Development Regina and Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

The PCC is asking for an operating budget of $2,119,000 to fund improvements to Wascana Park irrigation, replacing the Willow Island parking lot and finishing the landscaping around the College Ave. and Wascana Dr. gateway entrance.

REAL and EDR are requesting $100,000 and $1,848,240 respectively.

Regina City Council will deliberate about the proposed 2020 budget at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 9.

CTV Regina's Colton Wiens and Brendan Ellis are at the meeting: