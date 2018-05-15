

CTV Regina





The City of Moose Jaw has started work on rehabilitating High Street.

Last week, the City voted to remove the contractor responsible for the project. CAA Saskatchewan had also named it the worst road in the province.

The City says initial stages of work will involve site maintenance and sanitary line camera operations. Site testing, excavation and compaction work will need to be completed before the street can be paved.

According to the City, it is working on a construction timeline for roadwork between Third Avenue and Eighth Avenue Northwest. Once that timeline is established, the City will pass it along to property owners and residents in the area.

Businesses on High Street have remained open during the ongoing construction.