REGINA -- SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, in addition to 146 new variants of concern (VoC).

Two more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19; one person in their 50s, and another over 80, both from the Northwest zone.

There are 2,515 active cases in the province, with 290 new recoveries reported Sunday.

There are 186 people in Saskatchewan being treated for COVID-19 in hospital; including 49 people in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (17), Northwest (12), North Central (seven), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (42), Central West (one), Central East (15), Regina (101), Southwest (eight), South Central (six) and Southeast (27) zones. Eight new are pending location details.

Saskatchewan reported 146 new VoC cases on Sunday. There have been 6,026 VoC cases in Saskatchewan to date.

Ninety-two more previously reported VoC cases have reported lineage. To date the province has identified lineage for 2,152 VoC cases; 2,138 cases are B.1.1.1.7, which originated in the U.K., nine are B.1.351, which originated in South Africa and five are P.1., which originated in Brazil.

VoC cases have so far been reported in the Far Northwest (81), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (149), North Central (88), Northeast (12), Saskatoon (619), Central West (77), Central East (251), Regina (3,447), Southwest (160), South Central (455) and Southeast (617) zones. There are 68 VoC cases pending location details.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority administered 7,451 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Saskatchewan.

The most recent doses were given in the Far Northwest (39), Far North Central (six), Far Northeast (48), Northwest (1,102), North Central (615), Northeast (596), Saskatoon (2,517), Central West (75), Central East (276), Regina (430), Southwest (495), South Central (79) and Southeast (913). There were 260 doses administered with location details pending.

REGINA'S HEAD OF ICU DESCRIBES GRIM REALITY AS COVID-19 ADMISSIONS SOAR

Dr. Jeffrey Betcher, head of critical care in Regina described the bleak reality health care workers are facing on Regina’s COVID-19 wards.

He said that over his 30-year career in the community, he’s never experienced anything close to the dire circumstances presented by COVID-19.

“Nothing has impacted me like this has. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “If you asked me two years ago if I ever imagined that we would ever be facing anything like this, and on a worldwide level."

As of Sunday, 49 Saskatchewan residents are being treated in Saskatchewan intensive care units for COVID-19; 30 patients are being treated in ICU in Regina.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Regina’s ICU has more than doubled since March 25; from 12 to 30 on April 25.