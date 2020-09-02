REGINA -- Saskatchewan residents can expect to soon have access to the federal government's COVID-19 "Alert" app.

Only Ontario has access to the software, which allows users to disclose a positive COVID-19 test and alerts anyone who has come close to that person via Bluetooth tracking.

During Wednesday’s live COVID-19 update, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province is working closely with the federal government to determine when the app will become available in Saskatchewan and under what conditions.

“We hope to have it available for those who chose over the next couple of weeks,” he said

The app's success hinges on widespread use, but only about 2.2 million downloaded COVID Alert in its first month, according to Health Canada data provided to CTV News.