

CTV News Regina





SaskPower’s Net Metering program has reached its 16 megawatt cap.

Due to unprecedented demand from customers, the cap was met two years ahead of schedule.

The Crown said it was approaching capacity on Wednesday, and sent out an update on Thursday saying the net metering program had reached its cap.

“Going forward we will be reviewing the program to ensure it remains financially sustainable and continues to meet the needs of our customers and our company,” Mike Marsh, SaskPower President & CEO said.

SaskPower will not be able to accept new applications for the incentive program until the review is complete.

The Net Metering program gives rebates to customers who install solar panels, and credits for surplus power.