REGINA -- eHealth says that it recently discovered that some of its files have been sent to several suspicious IP addresses.

“This came to light as part of normal and ongoing forensic analysis, started in the wake of the January 5th 2020 ransomware attack,” eHealth said in a news release.

eHealth sais all files are being restored through back-ups and it will continue to monitor the situation.

eHealth has also retained a security firm who will look for other compromised information.

“Should it be determined that personal health information has left the organization, the public will be advised,” it said in a news release.

eHeath said it would continue to update the public if new information comes to light.