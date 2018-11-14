

CTV Regina





Evraz Place is in the early stages of deciding whether renovate current facilities or rebuild completely.

The group is gathering public input on the future of the Brandt Centre arena. Residents can weigh in on the decision on Evraz Place’s website, and has received more than 5,000 responses so far.

“I think with Saskatoon presenting the fact that they want to build an arena, or at least entertain an arena, we have to at least have the conversation today or we simply won’t be competitive in the marketplace,” said Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. President Tim Reid.

Saskatoon city council received a report last week that recommended the city should consider building an arena downtown.