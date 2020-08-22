REGINA -- Cody Fajardo said he will be in the green and white until at least 2022, despite the uncertainty surrounding CFL contracts,

“I had about five or six NFL teams interested in me. And I committed to the Riders for two years,” the Riders quarterback said.

With no paycheques and the longest off-season in CFL history, some players are considering other options. However, Fajardo said he’s loyal to his word, but felt he was “done dirty” in the NFL.

“I think the Riders have done so much for me in kind of catapulting my career that I at least owe them that, to finish my contract and not opt-out,” said Fajardo.

Cody Fajardo spoke with the media on Friday from his home in Reno, Nevada, via video call.

Fajardo is so committed to the Riders, he hosted wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert for a week in Nevada so the duo could work on their rhythm.

“That was one of the guys I was really eager to get on the field,” said Fajardo, who only played three games with Williams-Lambert in 2019.

The receiver signed with the Chicago Bears before the 2019 NFL season, but was released following training camp.

Fajardo even tried to organize his own mini-camp with some starting receivers in Arizona, but the players had to cancel their travel plans when COVID-19 case spiked.

“I’m going to try and facilitate something like that again,” said Fajardo. “Especially because we have a new offensive playbook and any time we can get live reps before training camps, it’s going to pay dividends in the end.”

The pivot is currently living in Reno, Nevada. The former University of Nevada Wolfpack star still has a reputation in the area, so he’s giving teenagers quarterback lessons to supplement the income he’s not receiving in the CFL.

“I have about 11-12 quarterbacks I do a week and so I make a decent amount of money just to get by for the time being,” offered Fajardo.

He is still having a tough time forgetting the way 2019 ended. With one final play in the Western Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Fajardo threw a pass to an open Kyran Moore, but the football hit the uprights, resulting in a dead ball.

Possibly worse, is never knowing how the 2020 season could have stacked up.

“That’s probably what’s going to hurt the most,” admitted Fajardo. “Knowing that this 2020 team that was so talented will never be in the locker room, never be on the field together.”

Fajardo suffered a significant oblique tear near the end of 2019, so while the wait will be frustrating, it’s a refreshing reboot to prepare his body for 2020.