Here are CTV Regina's top ten stories of 2023
From the brutal effects of nature to scandals at the highest levels of power in Saskatchewan – 2023 was an interesting year in the headlines.
Here are the top ten stories of 2023 from CTV News Regina.
RECORD BREAKING SASK. WILDFIRE SEASON
A view of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and Wascana Park on Sept. 4, 2023.
In 2023, to see Saskatchewan’s prairie landscapes without the filter of thick, hanging smoke, seemed like a novelty.
Hastened by dry conditions throughout the summer, a total of 1.9 million hectares were burned by 493 wildfires over the course of 2023 – most in the province’s north.
Described as “one of the busiest seasons” in recent memory by members of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), climate change was identified as one of the factors leading to an increase of fires and their severity.
In September, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) reported that Regina had broken its 2021 record of 184 smoke hours by a large margin, recording 223.
Meanwhile, Saskatoon saw 282 – shattering the 1981 record of 165.
A smoke hour is recorded when visibility is reduced to 9.7 kilometers or less in smoke in one hour.
The SPSA has said it will review its responses over the course of the fire season and work to adequately prepare for 2024.
Any strategy going forward is sure to focus on preventative measures, as the SPSA reported that many of the province’s early fires were human caused.
- 'Busiest I've experienced': 2023 Sask. wildfire season record-breaking
SASKATCHEWAN’S HOMELESSNESS CRISIS HIGHLIGHTED
Regina police take down a tent at the encampment in front of city hall on Friday, July 28, 2023. (KatySyrota/CTVNews)
The struggles of those living without shelter across Saskatchewan were put on full display in 2023.
In Regina, this was exemplified by a tent encampment on the lawns of city hall, which stood for more than 40 days.
Following an order from Regina’s fire service, the encampment was dismantled on July 29, with Regina police arresting 11 people as part of the operation.
Meanwhile in Saskatoon, a total of 452 homeless encampments were recorded by the end of the summer. The sheer number led the City of Saskatoon to call on the Ministry of Social Services to address barriers faced by Saskatchewan’s houseless population.
Following these high profile incidents – the provincial government pledged nearly $90 million in a multi-year plan to address Saskatchewan’s crisis of both homelessness and addictions.
The plan calls for 500 new addictions treatment spaces over the next five years, costing $49 million.
Meanwhile, more than $40 million will be allocated to fund 155 new supportive housing spaces and 120 permanent emergency shelter spaces across Saskatchewan.
Advocates have welcomed the new plan and funding – but questioned whether the province consulted the right people to ensure the program is most effective.
EXPERIENCE REGINA DEBACLE
Experience Regina's new logo. The tourism organization is facing criticism online, following the release of several associated slogans such as "The City That Rhymes With Fun" and "Show Us Your Regina." (Source: Experience Regina Twitter)
Regina attracted international attention for all the wrong reasons following the controversial Experience Regina tourism campaign.
Stemming from several slogans and promotional materials that were branded as misogynistic and offensive – the troubled rebrand ultimately cost the Real Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) its tourism responsibilities – less than a year and half after acquiring the role.
The scandal ultimately led to a third party review of the organization - where it was discovered that the slogans were added into the campaign without managerial approval.
The 114 page report pointed to inadequate oversight, a lack of policies and the stresses of a major corporate responsibility change as factors leading to the incident.
“This event was bound to happen, it was just a matter of when,” the Cuff report, as its known, explained.
The report recommended that no changes of employment be made at REAL.
Since the failure of the campaign, REAL has faced months of questioning from Regina’s city council about the organization’s management and finances.
Most recently, the organization’s board was dismissed and replaced by members of city administration.
Tourism responsibilities have since been transferred back to the city, reverting to its moniker of “Tourism Regina.”
SASK. SCHOOL PRONOUN POLICY BECOMES LAW
Hundreds of protesters rallied both in support and against a recently introduced policy regarding gender pronouns in schools. (Josh Lynn/CTV News)
Saskatchewan’s “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which requires parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different name or pronoun at school, was passed in October.
The legislation, also known as Bill 137, was immediately granted royal assent in the legislature after Premier Scott Moe called session back two weeks early to invoke the notwithstanding clause.
The province’s then-education minister Dustin Duncan announced the new rules in August, which was widely criticized by LGBTQ2S+ advocates who believed the policy could put gender-diverse youth at risk.
As part of the bill, parents are also required to be notified before schools share sexual health education materials, and can opt their children out of sex education.
Hundreds of people protested the government’s policy, which stemmed from controversy after a Planned Parenthood sexual health resource was provided to Grade 9 students.
MURDER CHARGE LAID IN 2006 DEATH OF MISHA PAVELICK
On Tuesday, RCMP provided an update on the case of Misha Pavelick. (Wayne Mantyka / CTV News)
After 17 years of investigation, a man was arrested in the death of Misha Pavelick, who was fatally stabbed during a graduation party in 2006.
The 34-year-old man couldn’t be named because he was a youth at the time of Pavelick’s death.
In 2021, the RCMP created a podcast titled ‘Who Killed Misha Pavelick?’ in hopes of generating more leads into the investigation.
More than 200 people attended the party at Last Mountain Lake where Pavelick was killed.
Despite the arrest, RCMP said they hope to uncover more details about what happened the night of May 21, 2016.
GOVERNMENT SCANDALS TAKE OVER LEGISLATURE
Sask. Party MLA for Regina Northeast Gary Grewal speaks to reporters at the legislature on Dec. 4, 2023.
Legislature was not without its fair share of dramatic moments, but some dominated headlines in 2023.
Regina Northeast MLA Gary Grewal was accused of inflating room prices at Regina’s Sunrise Motel for a customer on social assistance, which he said he was not involved in.
- 'Not involved in the day to day': Sask. MLA denies direct involvement in Sunrise Motel, supports provincial auditor investigation
The motel is owned by Grewal Hospitality Inc. and is one of three establishments that he holds an interest in. The price of a room for Regina resident Evelyn Harper rose by 50 per cent once the Ministry of Social Services started footing the bill.
The NDP pointed to the rate increase and the motel’s connection to Grewal and has called for a special investigation to be done by the provincial auditor.
Ryan Domotor, a Saskatchewan Party MLA, was booted from caucus following a prostitution-related charge.
Regina police said Domotor was one of 16 people arrested in a vice unit investigation focused on “combatting sexual exploitation and human trafficking,” and faced a charge of communicating to obtain sexual services.
Moe removed Domotor from the Saskatchewan Party caucus and stripped him of all appointments and responsibilities.
BEDARD PUTS REGINA ON THE MAP
Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard (98) lines up prior to WHL playoff hockey action against the Saskatoon Blades in Saskatoon, Sask., on Friday, March 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Many gifted, talented and world-renowned players have come through the Queen City to play for the Regina Pats throughout the teams’ deep history, but perhaps none as polarizing as Connor Bedard.
Now a top offensive player for the Chicago Blackhawks, Bedard joined the Pats as a 15-year-old with exceptional player status (hyperlink 1.4905686) and by the time he was 17, had made himself and the city he was playing in household names.
During his time with the Pats, Bedard won two gold medals for Team Canada at the World Juniors, helped get the Pats back into the Western Hockey League playoffs for the first time since 2018, and of course became the first member of the Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since 1980.
The Regina Pats logo was and continues to be seen everywhere thanks to the now 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C. who had never been to Saskatchewan before his time with the Pats.
ESTEVAN POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The Estevan Police Service station can be seen in this file photo. (Katy Syrota/CTV News)
A member of the Estevan Police Service was in the process of taking a man into custody when the suspect managed to pull out the officer's weapon and shoot him.
Identified by a close family member as 19-year-old Justice Guillas, the suspect was taken into custody initially after being called to an apartment in the city where they found 46-year-old Karie Ann Guillas seriously injured.
- Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
The 46-year-old was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police said she was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds.
A close family member identified Justice Guillas as the woman’s son. Another officer shot Guillas during the confrontation at Estevan’s police station and he later died in hospital.
The incident prompted an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). The province refers to SIRT as an independent civilian-led unit responsible for investigating incidents involving police officers in Saskatchewan.
The Estevan police officer who was shot is expected to make a full recovery and return to active duty.
RIDERS MOVE ON FROM COACHING STAFF
A sticker is attached to a Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet to pay tribute to former Roughriders running back George Reed, who passed away on October 1, before CFL football action against Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The provincial government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October 7 as "George Reed Day" to honour his legacy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
After a second straight losing season and playoff miss, the Saskatchewan Roughriders decided to part ways with head coach Craig Dickenson who had been with the team since 2016 and was the head coach since 2019.
The team later announced that Corey Mace would be leaving his position as defensive coordinator with the Toronto Argonauts to become the Riders’ 48th head coach.
Mace has since begun to work with general manager Jeremy O’Day to piece together a new coaching staff. Regina’s own and grandson of Riders legend Ron Lancaster, Marc Mueller has been named the teams’ next offensive coordinator.
- 'Great opportunity to come home': Marc Mueller speaks to media for first time as a Saskatchewan Roughrider
Following his time as quarterback for the Regina Rams, Mueller worked with the Calgary Stampeders for his entire professional coaching career.
REGINA CITY COUNCIL DRAMA
Regina's City Hall can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
On more than one occasion throughout 2023, tensions were high at Regina city council meetings.
Following what they believed to be a lack of funding in the city’s budget, Coun. Andrew Stevens and Dan LeBlanc attempted to file a lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.
The city’s integrity commissioner eventually determined that both Stevens and LeBlanc violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw.
In July, city council met and tried to agree on the fate of a homeless encampment that had been growing in the courtyard around city hall.
The call was eventually made to take the camp down.
