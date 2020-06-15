REGINA -- Regina residents lined up outside Sarcan locations to trade in their recyclables on Monday as locations around the city reopened to serve the public.

A line up was seen outside the Victoria Avenue East location on Monday morning.

Customers must follow floor markers and signs indicating physical distancing. There will be physical barriers between customers and employees. Additiona cleaning a sanitization practices are in place.

There are three options for customers. The traditional option, if you prefer to go in person and get cash. The “drop and go” option allows people to drop off their bottles and receive an electronic deposit or cheque. The third option is for anyone with large amounts of recycling, these customers will be handled like a bulk customer in the back.

Sarcan is asking only one person per household come to drop off bottles and cans.