REGINA -- CTV Regina’s 2019 Citizen of the Year is John Hopkins, the CEO of the Regina Chamber of Commerce.

Born in Toronto, Hopkins originally moved to Regina in 1981. He found his calling when he started working for Regina Downtown, eventually becoming the executive director. He then moved into the role of CEO with the Regina District Chamber of Commerce.

Hopkins was active in the establishment in the Paul Martin Aboriginal Education Entrepreneurship Initiative and the All Nations Job Expo. He is also a supporter of Regina trades and skills, ensuring that today’s youth gain insight into leading our future business community.

A friend and colleague wrote a letter supporting Hopkins’ nomination for Citizen of the Year.

“Even when faced with adversity, John will continue to pursue his objectives.”

Citizen of the Year recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to the community. This is the 16th year CTV Regina has honoured a citizen with the award.