REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders' long-snapper Jorgen Hus will be staying with the team through 2020.

The team announced they'd signed Hus to a one-year extension on Tuesday morning.

Hus signed with the Riders in 2015. The Saskatoon product played 81 career games with the Riders, with 15 career special teams tackles and one defensive tackle.

He was drafted by the Eskimos in 2013 and spent time with the NFL's St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs before returning to Saskatchewan to join the Riders in 2015.

The Riders say Hus is involved with the Red Cross' Imagine No Bullying program.