REGINA -- Two Métis men who were previously found guilty of fishing and hunting charges are fighting that decision at Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal.

The Saskatchewan Provincial Court found Warren Boyer guilty of unlawfully fishing after he was found fishing for food at Chitek Lake in 2014. The lake is about 60 kilometres southeast of Meadow Lake.

The court also found Oliver Poitras guilty of hunting unlawfully about 37 kilometres south of Meadow Lake in 2012.

The men have been tried together based on the similarities of the cases. They were charged by conservation officers.

Both men argued that they have Métis harvesting rights in the areas where they were hunting and fishing. They also said they have harvesting rights as “Indians” as described in the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement.

The trial judge found the Métis are not included in the term Indians, citing past cases before the Supreme Court of Canada for the reasoning.

The trial judge also found both men were not in areas that were historically used for hunting by members of the Historic Métis Community of Northwest Saskatchewan.

They appealed the decision at the Court of Queen’s Bench, but were denied.

“The trial judge found that Mr. Boyer has a historical connection to this community and that he was a present member of this community,” read the appeal decision. “The trial judge made a short generalization of the salient facts presented to him and determined that there was not a Métis community at Chitek Lake prior to effective European control and that was not part of the historic Métis community of northwest Saskatchewan.”

The trial judge had a similar finding for Poitras.

“Mr. Poitras was found to be a Métis person and that hunting for food was a practice integral to Métis life in the area,” the decision read. “The trial judge found as a fact that the Métis community in this area was not established until the late 1880s, which was after effective European control, and that the Métis community originated from an area of the province south of where Mr. Poitras was hunting and so not part of the northwest Saskatchewan community, in any event.”

The case will be in front of the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal on Monday morning.

More to come...