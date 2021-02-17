REGINA -- A man has been charged after a vehicle drove through the doors of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on Tuesday night, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a release, police said officers were dispatched to the museum around 7:15 p.m., for a reported collision.

When police units arrived on scene, they found a white Chevrolet Malibu that had crashed through the doors, with the air bags deployed and blood visible inside and outside of the car. However, no one was inside of the car at the time.

RPS said after searching the museum, a man was found inside and arrested after a brief foot chase.

Following investigation, police learned the vehicle had been stolen moments before and was seen speeding south bound on Albert Street right before the crash.

The man was taken to hospital to treat a cut on his arm, and then taken to police detention.

As a result, a 28-year-old man from Meadow Lake was charged with driving while prohibited, break, enter and commit mischief; and theft of auto under $5,000.

He made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.