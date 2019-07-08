

CTV Regina





A Regina man has been charged after police say he was in possession of an airsoft gun on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Ave. and Atkinson St. around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun. Then police say they received a report of a man outside of a business in the 700 block of Victoria Ave. with a gun. Finally, officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Atkinson St. after a man with a gun knocked on the door of someone’s house.

The man was found in the 2000 block of Atkinson St. holding a gun. When police ordered the man to drop the gun, they say he threw into a yard and broke a glass door. The man was arrested and charged, and police say they determined he was carrying an airsoft gun.

Gary Dominic Abigosis, 37, has been charged with possession of a firearm, mischief and failure to comply.

He appeared in provincial court on Monday.