REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is holding out hope that the government may be able to ease household gathering limits ahead of the holidays.

Right now, normal holiday gatherings do not seem possible because of the government’s recently imposed five-person household gathering limit.

“Is it my place to provide hope and to provide opportunity and to provide some targets for the people of the province to work towards [between] now and December 25? I think it is,” Moe said.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case rate is the third highest in Canada, behind Manitoba and Alberta. The province added 181 new cases on Tuesday, along with four more COVID-19 related deaths.

NDP leader Ryan Meili said the premier should realize holiday gatherings are improbable.

“Obviously we’ll see what the numbers are doing but right now it doesn’t look like that’s a serious possibility. I think it’s up to the premier to show leadership and responsibility. Be honest with people,” Meili said.

The premier said easing household gathering restrictions will depend on how well people embrace current rules.

“I would think it’s everyone’s goal that we would be able to see some of our family over Christmas. Myself, my wife, we are already making plans for that not to happen,” Moe said.

The government will review limits on the size of gatherings, with a decision expected by Dec. 17.