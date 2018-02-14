

CTV Regina





The City of Moose Jaw has announced that Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa has signed a contract extension.

Bourassa, who began his tenure as chief in 2013 has signed a five-year extension, taking his contract to 2023.

“We value the leadership and inclusiveness Chief Bourassa has demonstrated during his time in Moose Jaw,” said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie in a written release. “He has shown a great ability to anticipate and adapt to the ever-changing world of law enforcement. We look forward to having him lead our Police Service for the next five years.”

Bourassa is a Moose Jaw native who served 30 years with the Regina Police Service and two years with the Ministry of Justice before taking on the role of Moose Jaw chief of police.