The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired defenceman Kale Clague from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for Luke Burzan, Chase Hartje, a second-round pick in 2018, a first-round pick in 2019 and a first-round pick in 2021.

Clague is from Lloydminster and is playing in his fourth WHL season. He is currently in second place in WHL defencemen with 10 goals and 37 assists in 28 games.

Clague played on the gold medal-winning Canadian team at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships. He had two assists in six games. He also won a silver medal in the 2017 World Junior tournament.

He will make his debut with the Warriors on Friday night.