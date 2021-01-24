REGINA -- The new Executive Director and CEO is the first Indigenous person to hold the position at the Mackenzie Art Gallery.

John G. Hampton is also the first Indigenous person to hold the position of any major art gallery in Canada.

“I’m excited and honoured to take on this responsibility,” Hampton said. “But it also gives vitality with it from those involved.”

The Mackenzie Art Gallery announced Hampton’s new position on Jan. 11.

On the same day the Mackenzie Art Gallery announced their “Equity Task Force,” meant to address and correct any systematic barriers within the Art Gallery. This was brought on by the growing consciousness of injustices outside of the Art Gallery.

“We’re looking at the things we can do internally to become a healthy cultural atmosphere, so that we can project that elsewhere,” Hampton said.

Hampton has been with the Mackenzie Art Gallery since 2018.