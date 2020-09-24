REGINA -- The Regina High Schools Athletic Association (RHSAA) announced there will be no games held between schools this fall due to COVID-19.

In a post to its website Thursday, the RHSAA says the decision was made by Regina’s school divisions after consideration of numerous return to sports options. But with provincial COVID-19 guidelines, plus the safety of students and staff in mind, the call was made to call off fall sports for the year.

The decision affects football, cross country, soccer, and volleyball.

All schools still have the option to hold extra curricular athletics, practices or intramurals within their own school only.

“Any participation will adhere to the mini-league recommendations within the Re-open Saskatchewan Plan and Government of Saskatchewan guidelines,” the post reads.

High schools choosing to operate in-school competition will follow a list of start up and completion dates for each sport:

Cross country running: Sept. 28 – Oct. 17

Football: Sept. 28 – Oct. 31

Soccer: Sept. 28 – Oct 31

Volleyball: Oct. 13 – Nov. 28

Decisions on winter sports will be made at a later date.