The Regina Police Service didn’t hand out any tickets or lay any criminal charges on the first day of cannabis legalization in Canada.

In a release, police described Wednesday as an “uneventful day.”

Police say they received two calls for service about marijuana. The first was a domestic situation where one person refused to give their pot to another person. The second call was a report of someone smoking marijuana in a park, but no one was in the area when police arrived.

Police also said they had calls asking about what was legal and social media questions about pot legalization.