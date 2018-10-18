No marijuana charges laid on legalization day: Regina police
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 11:18AM CST
The Regina Police Service didn’t hand out any tickets or lay any criminal charges on the first day of cannabis legalization in Canada.
In a release, police described Wednesday as an “uneventful day.”
Police say they received two calls for service about marijuana. The first was a domestic situation where one person refused to give their pot to another person. The second call was a report of someone smoking marijuana in a park, but no one was in the area when police arrived.
Police also said they had calls asking about what was legal and social media questions about pot legalization.