REGINA -- One person is dead after an incident involving one vehicle on Ring Road early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the westbound lane between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway. Police were notified shortly after midnight.

The vehicle involved was a mini van, police say. Two other occupants of the vehicle are in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating and working to notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.