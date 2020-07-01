REGINA -- Police have concluded an investigation in east Regina.

Around 6 p.m., Regina Police sent a release asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of the 100 block of Thompson Ave., due to the investigation

Around 10 Regina police vehicles were on the scene, blocking off Thompson Ave. from Bentley Dr. to Brown St.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised to choose another route until further updates are provided.

Around 10:50 p.m., Regina Polce sent another release saying the operation was concluded, and the public was safe to resume normal activities.

No further details about the investigation were provided.