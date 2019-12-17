REGINA -- REGINA -- The popular Filipino fast food chain Jollibee will be opening up in Regina this weekend.

Construction has been ongoing at the new location at 2830 Quance St. since early November.

According to a spokesperson, the Regina location will open on Dec. 22.

The restaurant will open its doors at 8 a.m.

Jollibee is known for its fried chicken and burgers, but its menu also features other fast food standards.