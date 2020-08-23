REGINA -- Two Regina city councillors are hoping new measures will help stop noisy cars from causing a ruckus late at night on neighbourhood streets.

Coun. Lori Bresciani and Coun. Andrew Stevens have submitted a notice of motion so the city can look into the problem.

The motion, which is expected to be tabled at Wednesday’s city council meeting, urges the city to possibly increase fines and enforcement for disturbers.

“We’ve received calls from residents who have ear plugs but say they aren’t working, and from people who sold their home because they couldn’t take the excessive noise and racing,” said Bresciani on Sunday.

“It impacts people’s lives, health and overall mental well-being,” she said.

Bresciani said the nightly noise seems to have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she has received calls from essential workers who need to sleep.

“We’re receiving calls from nurses working around the clock who are affected by the street racing,” she said. “They need that sleep.”

If passed, the motion would direct city staff to find ways to modify the bylaw and allow police to increase enforcement. It could mean higher fines during nighttime hours.

It could see the city establish a noise threshold. If noisy drivers go over the threshold, they would be fined. Police would be able to use a decibel meter to identify the noise level.

As well, the city could install more speed bumps or other calming measures to deter fast driving.

The city could also possibly establish equipment standards for mufflers and tailpipes.

“I think we need to bring in Regina police, SGI, bring in some of the muffler shops, and the city so we can all work together and determine how we can make changes,” Bresciani said.

In some letters addressed to city council, residents said they have been dealing with aggressive drivers who don’t adhere to speed limits.

Some said the south end of Prince of Wales Drive becomes a playground for drivers on many nights, with tires squealing, engines whining and exhausts howling.

The residents said they are supportive of the changes because the excessive noise harms their normally peaceful communities.

“Noisy vehicles make no positive contribution to our city, and are reducing the quality of life of residents who are simply trying to live in their homes or enjoy outdoor time with their families,” wrote resident John Stavrinides.

Bresciani said the city should increase awareness about vehicle noise.

She pointed to Regina police’s Project Speed program as being helpful, but said more could be done.

“Police can’t be there 24/7, so what I want to see at the end of the day is to take action regarding the residents’ concerns,” she said.