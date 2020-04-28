REGINA -- Hunters have until midnight on May 25 to submit online applications as Saskatchewan’s big game draw opens May 1.

“The 2020 Big Game Draw Supplement provides Saskatchewan resident hunters with information on seasons and quotas for draw species, as well as advance notice of any changes to this fall's regular big game seasons,” the province said in a news release.

More hunting opportunities will be given for elk, pronghorn, mule deer and white tail following a mild winter.

“Changes remain in place to the big game draw pool system, which expanded the draw from four to six priority pools in 2018. The majority of applicants who qualified for the Legacy pool in 2019 were successfully drawn and the number of hunters moving from the Super A pool to Legacy pool remains low., “ the province says.

The Ministry of Environment office is closed due to COVID-19, therefore all applications must be made online.

The big game draw is managed by the Saskatchewan Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system. Hunters may submit, review and update their applications, check pool status history and purchase a draw licence through their accounts.