REGINA -- Sask. Party MLA Joe Hargrave is apologizing after it was revealed earlier this week he had taken a trip to Palm Springs to finalize the sale of a personal property.

“My decision to travel was an error in judgement at a time when so many people have had to make sacrifices during the pandemic," Hargrave said in a statement.

Hargrave’s trip to California was made public on Wednesday.

In a statement released that day, Hargrave said, “The decision to travel was a personal choice to address personal business that I deemed necessary. I did advise the Premier of this travel, and I will be following all public-health guidelines including self-isolating in my home in Prince Albert for 14-days upon my return to Canada.”

The NDP said the public deserves more than just an apology from Hargrave.

“He should no longer be a cabinet minister in Premier Moe’s cabinet,” NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer said in a zoom press conference on Thursday.

Hargrave said he had told the premier of the trip prior to leaving on Dec. 22nd and that he would be self-isolating at home for 14-days upon his return to Canada.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said the government has asked residents to avoid international travel and questions why Hargrave was given approval by the premier in the first place.

“So, he’s telling the people of Saskatchewan one thing, demanding one thing of Saskatchewan people, but doing something very different when it comes to his own cabinet members,” Meili said.

Hargrave said he and his wife, who travelled with him, will return to Canada as soon as their self-isolation period is over in California on January 5th.

While Ontario’s finance minister resigned from cabinet following recent international travel, the government said Hargrave will remain in his position as Minister of Highways.