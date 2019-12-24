REGINA -- A Saskatchewan driver will be paying a hefty fine this holiday season, after RCMP caught them travelling at more than double the speed limit.

According to RCMP Saskatchewan, an officer from the Rosthern detachment pulled a vehicle over on Highway #12 near Hepburn for travelling at a speed of 214 km per hour.

The speed limit is 100 km per hour.

The driver received a $1,515 and a seven day vehicle impound.